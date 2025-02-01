Ice Flyers Rally Night Third Period Lead Evaporates In OT Loss Against Roanoke

by Bill Vilona, Ice Flyers correspondent

The Ice Flyers gained a point Friday, but left with an empty feeling.

They carried a 2-0 lead into the third period, but gave up a power play goal in the first five minutes, then had Roanoke tie the game with 1:14 left and the Rail Yard Dawgs followed with an overtime goal on their first puck possession for a 3-2 win at the Pensacola Bay Center.

It was the Ice Flyers fifth overtime loss this season, matching the most in the league. But this one occurred after the Ice Flyers had seemed to withstand a barrage of Roanoke scoring chances earlier in the game.

The loss left a crowd of 4,140 exiting with disappointment on Rally Foundation Night, sponsored by Gulf Winds Credit Union, that raised thousands of dollars. The organization is part of Rally Gulf Coast, which helps children with cancer, along with their families, who live along the Gulf Coast region.

Wearing specialty jerseys designed by some of the children battling cancer, the Ice Flyers started strong.

Nick Pryce scored just 2:17 into the game, a split-second before the Ice Flyers power play expired. Midway through the period Ivan Bondarenko provided a 2-0 lead that stood all the way into the third period.

The teams will rematch Saturday at the Bay Center on Mardi Gras Night, which always attracts a mass crowd.

In one of the rare times this season, the Ice Flyers were outshot by a wide margin, 40-26, but Ice Flyers goaltender Brody Claeys came up with big saves throughout the first two periods and several in the third.

The Ice Flyers were seeking their first three-game win streak of the season. Instead, they settled for getting at least one point in six of their last seven games.

Here’s a quick recap.

FIRST PERIOD

Just 17 seconds into the game, the Ice Flyers had a power play. Roanoke’s Carson Gallagher was whistled for tripping.

As he was set to break from the penalty box, Pryce got a pass from Michael Herrera, made a great deke in the crease area and slid the puck on a backhand past veteran SPHL goaltender Austyn Roudebush. The 31-year-old Roudebush is playing his seventh season in the SPHL, five of those with Roanoke.

Gallagher, meanwhile, wound up being the game’s No. 1 star after he scored the tying and winning goal.

Later in this period, Houston Wilson was one of four Ice Flyers to hit a post with his shot and have the puck carom away.

With 10:47 left, Bondarenko worked past a Roanoke defender, moved in on goal and flicked a shot into the upper corner to give the Ice Flyers a 2-0 lead.

With 6:29 left, Claeys made a pair of big saves in the same sequence to keep the score the same.

SECOND PERIOD

No scoring, but plenty of action.

The biggest occurred with 8:22 remaining when Cayden Cahill was awarded a penalty shot when he broke free and was tripped by Bryce Martin with a clear path to the net. On the penalty shot, Cahill made a great move, but Roudebush stretched his leg and thwarted the tap-in shot with his skate up against the goalpost.

That play would prove decisive.

The Ice Flyers were whistled for two separate penalties in the final seven minutes of the period.

THIRD PERIOD

Roanoke’s Austen Swankler scored his first goal with the team on a one-timer during a power play that was perfectly set up with a cross pass from Nick Ford that Swankler blasted into the net with 15:28 left.

It was one of the few times the Ice Flyers have allowed a power play goal on home ice. Their 90.2 kill percentage entering the game was the best in the league.

The Ice Flyers killed another penalty with 4:19 left, but less than 30 seconds later with 1:44 left, Gallagher tied the game. It happened at the same time Roudebush was skating off the ice for an extra attacker.

That deflating moment led into another for the Ice Flyers. They gained the face off in overtime, carried the puck into the Roanoke end, but once the Rail Yard Dawgs gained possession, their chance proved decisive when Gallager rifled a shot into the net just 52 seconds into overtime.

GAME NOTABLES

The Ice Flyers wore specialty Rally Foundation uniforms with the jerseys designed by kids involved with the Rally Gulf Coast and Rally Foundation. There was a live auction after the game on the arena concourse with game-worn jerseys.

In a special scene, kids involved with Rally Gulf Coast and parents sat on the benches during warmups as players greeted the kids during their pregame routines.

