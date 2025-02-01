Funeral Services Today For Mother And Daughter Killed In Highway 97 Crash

Funeral services will be held today for the mother and daughter that were tragically killed in a three-vehicle crash January 23 on Highway 97 Walnut Hill.

Valerie Lynn Bullock Hicks, 66, of Molino, and Charity Lynn Hicks, 30, of Pensacola, passed away when their Mazda struck a large fence post after being hit by a pickup truck driven by a man that the Florida Highway Patrol says “failed to maintain his lane of travel “.

Valier Hicks was a pastor’s wife, mother, grandmother, and business owner. She graduated from Pensacola Christian College with a bachelor’s degree and taught at Atmore Baptist Temple.

Charity Hicke was homeschooled by her mother and later graduated from Pensacola Christian College. She worked at Temple Christian Academy before becoming a realtor at Flynn Built Custom Home Builders.

“Both ladies will be missed and forever in our hearts. They were perfect examples of love, kindness, faith, and hope. We mourn their death today but look forward to the day we meet them again in heaven. Both ladies lived a beautiful life that deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please pray for her husband and all family members at this critical time,” Temple Christian Academy said in a statement.

“Charity was a remarkable soul — a force of nature whose boundless kindness, love, and generosity touched everyone she met,” Flynn Built said. “She was an extraordinary achiever, always bringing her radiant smile and vibrant energy to every room she entered. Charity’s light was truly one of a kind, and her memory will forever shine in our hearts.”

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church in Pensacola with Ben Hicks officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Ray’s Chapel Cemetery in Bogia.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their crash investigation.