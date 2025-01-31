Valerie Lynn Bullock Hicks, Charity Lynn Hicks

Valerie Lynn Bullock Hicks, 66, of Molino, Florida, and Charity Lynn Hicks, 30, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on January 23, 2025. They were tragically killed in a car accident.

Valerie was born in Grants, New Mexico on November 14, 1958 to Lynwood and Pearlie Bullock. She was married to Edward James Hicks for 42 years and they created a beautiful life together. Together they had two children, three grandchildren, and attended Lighthouse Baptist Church. Mrs. Hicks wore many hats over the years and had many passions. She graduated from Pensacola Christian College with a bachelor’s degree and taught at Atmore Baptist Temple. Mrs. Hicks was so loved by all of her students, parents, and teacher friends. She loved teaching and homeschooling and was an extremely hard worker. When she wasn’t teaching, she enjoyed many other things such as being a pastor’s wife, mother, grandmother, business owner and whipping up a delicious meal at the drop of a hat.

Mrs. Hicks is preceded in death by her father, Lynwood Nelson Bullock.

Charity was born in Pensacola, Florida on February 11, 1994 to Edward and Valerie Hicks. Growing up, Ms. Hicks was homeschooled by her mother and then later graduated from Pensacola Christian College with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She worked at Temple Christian Academy for four years before becoming a realtor. Once she became a realtor, she worked at FlynnBuilt Custom Home Builders, where she excelled at real estate sales. Ms. Hicks was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and had a passion for life, people, and adventure.

Ms. Hicks was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Fred Frank Hicks and Kathryn Abramovich Hicks, as well as her maternal grandfather, Lynwood Nelson Bullock.

Both ladies will be missed and forever in our hearts. They were perfect examples of love, kindness, faith, and hope. We mourn their death today but look forward to the day we meet them again in heaven. Both ladies lived a beautiful life that deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please pray for her husband and all family members at this critical time.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:30 pm at Smyrna Baptist Church with Ben Hicks officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Ray’s Chapel Cemetery.