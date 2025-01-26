FHP: Pickup Driver Failed To Maintain Lane In Double Fatal Walnut Hill Crash

January 26, 2025

The Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck driver caused a double fatal three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Walnut Hill.

The crash happened on Highway 97 just south of North Highway 99 and involved two pickup trucks and a passenger car.

FHP said Saturday a pickup driven by a 27-year-old Cantonment man was traveling south on Highway 97 midday Thursday when the driver “failed to maintain his lane of travel and collided with 2 vehicles traveling northbound.”

The pickup struck a Mazda sedan, which left the roadway and collided with a large fence post. The driver of the Mazda, a 30-year-old female from Molino, and her passenger, a 66-year-old female from Molino, were both pronounced deceased on the scene.

After the initial collision, the first pickup struck a northbound pickup drive by a 54-year-old Milton man.  The first pickup truck came to rest upside down on Highway 97. That driver was airlifted to the hospital with what troopers said were minor injuries. The second pickup ran off the road and struck a ditch; that driver was not seriously injured.

There was no obvious snow or ice on the roadway following the crash.

FHP said Saturday that the crash remains under investigation, and that fatal crash investigations can take six to nine months or more to be finalized.

