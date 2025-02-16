Fluoride In Drinking Water? ECUA Board Members Want Public Input

The debate on the additional of fluoride to drinking water is coming to the forefront once again, and at least two ECUA board members are looking for public input.

The ECUA board vote in 1998 to add fluoride to drinking water after 58% of Escambia County voters supported the addition in a referendum.

Now, ECUA District 5 board member Kevin Stevens wants to know what ECUA customers think about fluoride in the water as the board discusses the issue once again. He said Saturday that he’s spent a lot of time researching the issue and has heard from the pros and cons from both sides of the issue. He said he want to know what the residents of the county, particularly District 5, think.

“I do agree that it is time,” Stephens said at the January ECUA board meeting about asking for public input. “It’s been 27 years ago since they had that input…I personally would like to see the public weigh in on this. Then, based on that, we make a determination.”

District 4 board member Dale Perkins, who was on the ECUA board when the fluoridation decision was made in 1998, said he agrees it would be good to have public input again. He suggested that those for, or against, try to get another referendum on an upcoming general election ballot.

“See what the general public think, and if there’s a strong desire to take it out, the look at that,” Perkins said, adding that he believes fluoride is beneficial based upon both personal experience and science.

“If the citizens of the county voted again in a referendum that they really want it out of the water, I’d really take that seriously. That would probably change my position on it,” Perkins added. “I would encourage and certainly not oppose a referendum.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been confirmed as President Donald Trump’s head of the Department of Health and Human Services, sparked debate after referencing a study that found an association between I.Q. levels and fluoridated drinking water.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has advised local governments to stop adding fluoride to water supplies across the state. He even called it “public health malpractice.” He said fluoride “increases the risk of neuropsychiatric disease in children and reduces their IQ.”

ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody said late last year that the while the EPA regulates the maximum level in drinking water, the agency does not require any minimum level.

“We depend strongly on recommendations that comes from the scientific community, the EPA, CDC and other bodies,” Woody said at a recent ECUA board meeting. ” So we will be very curious snf watching very closely as they provide further guidance as this gets studied.”

The American Dental Association and the CDC still recommend fluoride in public drinking water to prevent tooth decay.

“Studies continue to show that widespread community water fluoridation prevents cavities and saves money, both for families and the health care system,” the CDC said. “Drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities by about 25% in children and adults.”

NorthEscambia.com graphic.