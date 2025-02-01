Escambia Public Schools Hosting ‘Podcastapalooza’ Today

The Escambia County Public Schools second annual ‘Podcastapalooza’ event is going on today from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Washington High School.

ECPS is inviting the public to learn more about the various resources, agencies and opportunities available to area families.

Guests will have the opportunity to browse vendor booths, each associated with a podcast episode. Families will receive information on scholarships, free tutoring, after care programs, tools for students, balancing out screen time, and a sea of other helpful ideas and resources.

Additionally, Animal Tales will give a live presentation complete with various animals and audience participation. Two graduates of West Florida High School, the owners of BAM! Snoballs will also be serving up their famous snow cones for attendees to enjoy.

There will be food trucks on site and a special live music performance by local group, Unicorn Wranglers.

One lucky guest will win a $250 Amazon gift card! Everyone will pick up fun prizes and great tips on how to help their child succeed in school.