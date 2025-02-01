Escambia Public Schools Hosting ‘Podcastapalooza’ Today

February 1, 2025

The Escambia County Public Schools second annual ‘Podcastapalooza’ event is going on today from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Washington High School.

ECPS is inviting the public to learn more about the various resources, agencies and opportunities available to area families.

Guests will have the opportunity to browse vendor booths, each associated with a podcast episode. Families will receive information on scholarships, free tutoring, after care programs, tools for students, balancing out screen time, and a sea of other helpful ideas and resources.

Additionally, Animal Tales will give a live presentation complete with various animals and audience participation. Two graduates of West Florida High School, the owners of BAM! Snoballs will also be serving up their famous snow cones for attendees to enjoy.

There will be food trucks on site and a special live music performance by local group, Unicorn Wranglers.

One lucky guest will win a $250 Amazon gift card! Everyone will pick up fun prizes and great tips on how to help their child succeed in school.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 