Escambia County Seeks Volunteer for Planning Board Appointment

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an at-large appointment to the Escambia County Planning Board.

At-large members serve a two-year term of office and attend one meeting per month (generally the first Tuesday of the month). Meetings are generally from 8:30 a.m. to no later than noon; however, occasionally may go beyond noon depending upon the agenda. No travel is involved unless the Planning Board members decide to view a particular property for informational purposes. Financial disclosure is required.

Escambia County residents interested in being considered for a possible appointment to the Escambia County Planning Board are asked to submit a resume indicating their desire to serve by close of business on Tuesday, February 25. Letters and resumes should be submitted to Rachel Whitmire; 3363 West Park Place; Pensacola, FL 32505; or emailed to rwhitmire@myescambia.com.

The term for this vacancy is February 16, 2023 until February 16, 2025.

All submittals are subject to public records requests.