Escambia County Seeks Volunteer for Planning Board Appointment
February 16, 2025
The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an at-large appointment to the Escambia County Planning Board.
At-large members serve a two-year term of office and attend one meeting per month (generally the first Tuesday of the month). Meetings are generally from 8:30 a.m. to no later than noon; however, occasionally may go beyond noon depending upon the agenda. No travel is involved unless the Planning Board members decide to view a particular property for informational purposes. Financial disclosure is required.
Escambia County residents interested in being considered for a possible appointment to the Escambia County Planning Board are asked to submit a resume indicating their desire to serve by close of business on Tuesday, February 25. Letters and resumes should be submitted to Rachel Whitmire; 3363 West Park Place; Pensacola, FL 32505; or emailed to rwhitmire@myescambia.com.
The term for this vacancy is February 16, 2023 until February 16, 2025.
All submittals are subject to public records requests.
