Ernest Ward Middle JV Volleyball Advances To County Championship

The Ernest Ward Middle School JV volleyball team had advanced to the county middle school volleyball JV championship Thursday.

Ernest Ward will face the Beulah Academy of Science at 5:30 p.m. in Fryman Gym at Tate High School. That game will be followed by the county varsity middle school championship game.

Pictured: The EWMS JV volleyball Tuesday evening. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.