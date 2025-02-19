ECSO Coffee With A Cop Thursday Morning At The Parking Latte

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will host Coffee With A Cop Thursday morning.

The event will take place at The Parking Latte at 4178 North Highway 29 (just south of Highway 196) from 7:30 until 9:30 a.m.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s work in the community. It is a great way for Escambia County deputies and community members to come together, build relationships, and, of course, drink coffee.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation and sponsors will provide a free cup of coffee to each attendee.

File photo.