ECSO Basic Recruit Academy Recognized By State

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Basic Recruit Academy recently received a “Perfect Audit” for the 2023 / 2024 year. This Meritorious Award was presented by Florida Department of Law Enforcement Bureau Chief Glen Hopkins and FDLE Director Chad Brown at the Criminal Justice and Standards quarterly commission meeting held in Orlando.

The ECSO was one of 11 training academies out of 48 in Florida that were recognized for a “Perfect Audit”. This award means that ECSO Basic Recruit Academy has been recognized by the State of Florida as being one of the top academies in Florida, going beyond minimum standards set by FDLE.

In February 2023, under the direction of Sheriff Chip W. Simmons, the CJSTC approved the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to administer their own in-house Basic Recruit Academy. Since then, three academy classes have graduated, and the fourth academy class will graduate in May.

Academy Staff: Lieutenant Drew Kilgen, Sergeant Brittany Tate, Deputy 1st Class Timothy Graves, Deputy Aaron Myers, Deputy Timothy Cole and Curriculum Coordinator Leilani Powell.