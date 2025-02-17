Driver, 18, Killed In Head On Crash On Highway 4 In Santa Rosa County

A head on crash involving a semi-truck Monday afternoon claimed one life on Highway 4 in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old female from Baker died in the crash 1:30 p.m. on Highway 4 near Hurricane Lake Road when his car and a tractor trailer collided. The driver of the truck, a 56-year-old man from Milton, sustained only minor injuries.

FHP Traffic Homicide and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement are continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the crash.