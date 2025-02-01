Danette Suzanne Odom

Mrs. Danette Suzanne Odom, age 65, passed away, Thursday, January 30, 2025 in Bay Minette, AL. She was born, April 4, 1959 in Pensacola, FL; and later in life moved to, Century where she owned her Flower Nursery.

In her cozy greenhouse, she spends delightful hours tending to her plants and trees, nurturing each one with care. The vibrant colors of her flowers attract hummingbirds and butterflies, creating a lively scene that brings her joy. As she works, she often has the Hallmark Channel or Food Network playing softly in the background, filling the air with stories and delicious recipes. Cooking and baking are her passions, especially when she can share the results with her family. Her greatest joy comes from making special memories with her grandchildren, whether they’re helping her in the garden or enjoying a sweet treat together.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Michael Odom, her parents, Gregory Julian (Margie Evelyn Simmons) Quina III.

She is survived by her three daughters, Margie Danette Odom, of Century, FL; Megan Suzanne (Tab) Jernigan, of Atmore, AL; Marissa (Gregory) Apple, of Germantown, OH; one brother, Gregory Julian Quina IIII, of Jacksonville, FL; two grandsons, Damon James Jernigan Dawson Tate Jernigan, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Brother Keith Lisenby officiating.

Burial will follow at Flomaton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2025 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Tab Jernigan, Greg Apple, Mike Gunn, Charlie Brown, Johnny Busch, and DC Odom.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.