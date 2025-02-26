Controlled Burn Planned For Today On Pate Street Near UWF, FPL

The Florida Forest Service is planning to conduct a 45-acre prescribed burn on University of West Florida property along Pate Street today, if the weather cooperates. The property is near the FPL Gulf Clean Energy Center.

Offices said the burn will only be initiated under proper weather conditions including a south or southwest wind component to steer smoke toward the Escambia River. Forest Service firefighters will be executing the burn and will have equipment such as brush trucks and bulldozers on hand. Crews also will monitor and patrol the area keeping a close eye on any potential smoke impacts during the burn.

The burn is part of an ongoing plan and partnership between the university and Forest Service to not only reduce hazardous vegetative fuels and the wildfire risk in the area but also help restore the property to its native state officials said. Prescribed fire mimics the natural fire regime that once was part of Florida’s landscape. Local plants and animals thrive in prescribed burn areas thanks to the new growth and additional nutrients left behind post burn.