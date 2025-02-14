Century Man Charged With Reported Bratt Home Invasion

February 14, 2025

An 18-year-old Century man has been charged with a reported home invasion last weekend in Bratt.

John Matthew Malachi Bolen, Jr., was charged with armed burglary, criminal mischief with property damage and using or displaying a firearm during commission of a felony, all felonies.

About 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, a resident of Morgan Road reported to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that his daughter’s boyfriend kicked the door in on his home and shot his car as he was leaving. Bolen also “based” in a bedroom door where his girlfriend was sleeping and took her phone, according to an arrest report.

A total of $1,750 in damage was reported — $500 to a carport door, $250 to a bedroom door and $1,000 to the vehicle. The phone was not located.

Bolen remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $40,000.

