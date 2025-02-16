Cantonment Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Contractor Fraud

A Cantonment man has been arrested for allegedly committing fraud by taking payment for a construction service he never provided.

According to an arrest report, 41-year-old Jason Weiss entered into an agreement on June 13, 2023, to install sod at a residence in Escambia County. The homeowner wrote Weiss a check for $2,872, but after several months, the sod was never installed, and the money was not refunded, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim made multiple attempts to contact Weiss, who allegedly provided excuses but failed to deliver the service. On March 30, 2024, the victim sent a certified letter demanding a refund, but no response was received. The letter’s receipt and a copy of the demand were submitted as evidence.

Law enforcement reviewed the case and issued a warrant for Weiss’s arrest. The suspect did not respond to phone calls from investigator, the report states.

Weiss was charged with a third degree felony and released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.