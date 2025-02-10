Candidate Qualifying Begins Today For Century Mayor, Vacant Council Seat

The Century Town Council held a rare Sunday meeting to consider to set election dates to fill a council seat and for mayor, a position currently occupied on an interim basis by Alicia Johnson.

Seat 4 on the council was left open in early January when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor after Luis Gomez, Jr., resigned.

The ordinance approved Sunday set the following dates:

Special Primary Election Date: March 18, 2025

Special General Election Date: April 29, 2025

Qualifying Period: Monday, February 10, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Voter Registration Deadlines: February 19, 2025, for the primary; April 8, 2025, for the general election

Today, February 10, the Supervisor of Elections Office will have staff available at the Century Town Hall to assist candidates in filing for office.

To qualify for the council seat, a candidate must be a registered voter in the Town of Century and pay an election assessment of 1% of the $3,715 annual salary, equal to $37.15, plus a $12.85 file fee for a total qualifying fee of $50.

To qualify for mayor, a candidate must have been a registered voter in the Town of Century for at least six month and pay an election assessment of 1% of the $10,132 annual salary, equal to $101.32 plus a $25 filing fee for a total qualifying fee of $126.32.

Unlike many other local offices, there is no option to qualify by petition.

The council plans to swear in the winning mayoral and council candidate during a special meeting on Tuesday, May 13.

Last month, the council was deadlocked on a choice from three applicants to fill the empty council seat, opting to leave the position open until after the special election.

