Atmore Man Charged With Three Counts Attempted Murder For November Shooting

A second suspect has now been arrested in connection with a November 29, 20224, incident in Atmore where shots were fired into a vehicle.

Atmore Police initially apprehended a 15-year-old juvenile, identified by a victim at the scene, shortly after the incident. Further investigation led officers to 24-year-old Brayvuan York, age 21 of Atmore, who was taken into custody this week.

York faces three counts attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center.

Darrell McMann, public information officer for the Atmore Police Department, said the juvenile was also linked to multiple other incidents