Ag Officers Seize $264,000 Worth Of Cocaine In Escambia County Traffic Stop

State law enforcement seized over 29 pounds of cocaine worth over a quarter million dollars during an Escambia County traffic stop.

Officers with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) seized over 29 pounds of cocaine after stopping a white cargo van that bypassed an agricultural interdiction station in Escambia County. The street value of the seizure is $24,000 per bundle, with a total street value of $264,000.

“Florida’s Agricultural Law Enforcement officers serve as a first line of defense against criminal activity and threats to our state,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “This significant drug seizure is a testament to the critical role our Agricultural Law Enforcement officers play in keeping Florida safe. I’m proud of the work our Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement – and the men and women who put their lives on the line every day – to intercept criminals and illicit contraband that endanger our communities.”

A large cargo van was observed bypassing an FDACS agricultural interdiction station, prompting officers to initiate a traffic stop. Upon inspection, officers discovered a crate holding a large plastic box filled with spray foam that had not yet solidified. Upon further investigation, officers found 11 bricks of cocaine – with a total weight of 29.2 pounds – concealed beneath the foam. The crate had been picked up from a storage unit in El Paso, Texas, and was destined for a location in South Florida.

OALE investigators are working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on this ongoing investigation.

The state did not provide any arrest information.