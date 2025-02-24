AAA: Florida Gas Prices Up Over The Past Week

February 24, 2025

Florida gas prices on Sunday were up 7 cents on average in the last week, which is more than a 25 cents less than this time last year.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.10 per gallon, and $2.85 in Escambia County. A low of $2.59 was available at stations on West Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, a low of $2.69 was available Sunday at two stations in Cantonment.

“Florida gas prices continue bouncing up and down, yet have remained within the same 25-cent range since early September,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, seasonal factors could apply upward pressure on pump prices in the next couple of months. Spring refinery maintenance season generally peaks in late February and March. This combined with higher fuel demand from spring travel and the switch to summer gasoline all typically contribute to higher prices in the spring. For context, last year, gas prices rose 30 cents from late February to the end of March.”

Written by William Reynolds 

 