AAA: Florida Gas Prices Up A Dime Since Last Week

Florida gas prices are up about a dime since last week on average, according to AAA.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.17 per gallon. That’s 10 cents more than a week ago, 6 cents more than last month, and 2 cents more than this time last year.

“Florida gas prices continue to follow the same pattern of rising and falling within about the same range every week or two,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices showed some weakness this past week, but not to a degree that would signal any significant relief at the pump.”

In Escambia County, the average price was $2.86 per gallon Sunday in Escambia County. A low of $2.69 was available in North Escambia at a Highway 29 station in Cantonment. In Pensacola, the low price was $2.59 at stations on West Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.