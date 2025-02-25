92 Acre Borrow Pit Proposed For Highway 97 In Molino

February 25, 2025

A new sand and dirt borrow pit is being proposed from Highway 97 in Molino.

The 92.9 acre site at 803 Highway 97 is owned by Southern States Land Co. The principles of the company are the same as those of Molino Dirt and Sand, which will operate the prit, according to an application filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC). The property is located on the east side of Highway 97 between Gibson Road and Sunshine Hill Road.

The pit will be excavated to a death of 40 feet. The applicant said they drilled to 45 feet and did not reach the water table.

The applicant said there are not residences within 500 feet of the proposed pit. The company proposed that reclamation of the pit “involves the use of clean land clearing debris with approperate (sic) cover in accordance with all regulations.”

The proposal has not yet been set for formal DRC review.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 