Beulah Ag, FFA Students Create 200 Valentine’s Arrangements For Nursing Home Residents

The agricultural students and FFA members at Beulah Middle School made Valentine’s Day a little happier for residents of two different nursing homes.

They created 200 floral arrangements to share with the nursing home residents Not only did they learn to share love, but they also learned about the floriculture industry, according to organizers.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.