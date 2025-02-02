Atmore Mayor Jim Staff Announces Retirement

Tuesday, Atmore Mayor Jim Staff announced his retirement after 24 years of service to the city. His retirement will become effective at the end of May.

Staff served on the city council from 2000 to 2012 before being elected mayor in 2012.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Atmore,” Staff said. “This city holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the support of our residents, city officials, and community partners over the years. However, the time has come for me to step down and spend more time with my family.”

“Mayor Staff’s leadership has left a lasting impact on the city, and his retirement marks the end of an era for Atmore,” Shawn Lassiter, council chair pro tem, said.

The Atmore City Council will appoint an interim mayor to serve the remainder of Staff’s term.