Guests Announced For Pensacon 2026

Pensacon will return for its 13th annual convention, February 20-22, 2026 in downtown Pensacola. Eight initial guests were announced during a press conference at the Pensacola Bay Center Sunday. They are:

Comedian and actor Paul Reiser, star of hit movies like “Aliens” (which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2026) and “Beverly Hills Cop,” as well as iconic TV series such as “Mad About You,” “Stranger Things,” “The Boys” and “My Two Dads.”

A reunion of stars from the seminal 1987 vampire film, “The Lost Boys,” featuring actors Jason Patric, Jamison Newlander, Billy Wirth and Chance Michael Corbitt.

The iconic stars of the hit TV series “CHiPs,” Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox.

Actor Marti Matulis, known for his “Star Wars” work in “Skeleton Crew” and “The Mandalorian” as well as roles in “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Teen Wolf,” “Evil,” “Smile,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Red One,” “Westworld” and “Studio 666.”

