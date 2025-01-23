Winter Conditions Delay Appointment To Vacant Century Town Council Seat

A decision on who will be appointed to a vacant seat on the non-partisan Century Town Council has been delayed to next week due to this week’s snowstorm.

Seat 4 was left open when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor after Luis Gomez, Jr. resigned.

The town council was set to meet last Tuesday night to choose on of three applicants, but the meeting was delayed by Tuesday’s snow. Century has followed Escambia County’s lead in closing offices due to ongoing ice issues.

The council will now meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 28.

The three applicants are:

Kathryn Fleming, who previously worked as a mental health case manager for about two years in Brewton that describes herself as a problem solver. She said Century is a gateway to Pensacola beaches and aviation that should draw tourists, and the county is growing north. She served on the Century Charter Review committee from 2022-2023.

Lizbeth A. "Sparkie" Harrison, who has lived and worked as a director of PSC Century Center for two years that is "driven by the desire to help others and enhance the quality of life for all who call Century home. She attached a cover letter and a three-page "Vision Plan for Century" to the town's basic application.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.