West Florida Libraries Waving Fines For Overdue Items Following Winter Storm

Worried about fines at the library because they were closed for snow? Don’t be.

Due to weather closures, no fines will be added to accounts for items due January 19 through January 31.

All West Florida Libraries bookdrops are closed through 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29. Materials can be returned to the service desk at any location.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.