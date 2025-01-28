Voting In Century Today? The Precinct Has Moved To The Courthouse

The voting precinct for Century has moved from the town hall to the courthouse, effective with today’s Congressional primary.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender said the precinct moved to the Billy G. Ward Courthouse on North Century Boulevard beginning with the January 28 primary vote for the Florida 1st Congressional District seat vacated by Matt Gaetz.

Voters in Century previously cast their ballots in the council chambers at Century Town Hall. That sometimes led to conflicts between century town meetings and election days.

The courthouse is owned by Escambia County, eliminating those scheduling conflicts.

“Voters and election workers have shared the positive experiences they have had using the Billy G. Ward Courthouse during early voting, and we are excited to make this our Election Day location moving forward,” Bender said recently. “I appreciate the Clerk of Courts for working with us and understanding the benefits it has for the voters of Century.”

Century voters should have received a letter in the mail from Bender reminding them of the change.

The early voting location in Century was already at the courthouse. However, the Century but the early voting location did no open in advance of the January 28 primary.

The Billy G. Courthouse is located at 7500 North Century Boulevard.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.