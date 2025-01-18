Two Charged After Atmore Police Facility Burglarized, Police Humvee Stolen

Two Baldwin County men have been charged with burglarizing an Atmore Police Department training facility and stealing one of their vehicles.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, officers with the Atmore Police Department discovered at an undisclosed area, used by the Atmore Police Department, a gate damaged where property used by the police department to

assist citizens during hurricanes and other weather-related events, was burglarized and items stolen,” APD Chief Chuck Brooks said Friday.

NorthEscambia.com has learned that the “undisclosed area” is an Atmore Police Department training facility (pictured top). We are not disclosing the exact location of the facility at the police department’s request, and because it is not publicly accessible.

After an investigation was launched, police discovered that their military Humvee and additional items had been stolen. The Humvee, Brooks said, has been a vital tool used by the police department to rescue and aid citizens from flooded areas.

Two days later, Atmore Police were alerted that the suspects were back on the training facility’s property. They were able to stop a vehicle at the location that was occupied by two men. One of the men was immediately arrested, and the other fled on foot. An Alabama Department of Corrections Prison Dog Team assisted Atmore Police by tracking the wanted male on foot. Officers did not apprehend the male due to the dogs losing scent of the track. The investigation led officers to Baldwin County where the items stolen on January 14, were recovered.

Two Bay Minette residents — Joseph Edwin Hayles, 20 and Dalton Garret Patterson, 29, were charged with burglary third degree, theft of property third degree, five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, and possession of controlled property. Both will face additional charges in Baldwin County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were also involved in the investigation.

NorthEscambia.com and courtesy photos, click to enlarge.