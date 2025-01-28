Today Is The Congressional Special Primary Election. Here’s Who Is On The Ballot.

January 28, 2025

Today is the Special Primary Election in the race to replace Matt Gaetz in Congress.

The 2025 Special Primary Election is for Republican voters only. The State of Florida holds closed primary elections, meaning only registered Republicans will be eligible for the 2025 Special Primary Election There is only one Democratic candidate, Gay Valimont so there is no Democratic primary. Today’s primary winner will face Valimont and write in candidates during the general election on April 1.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., midday, and 4:00 p.m. until polls close.

A completed Vote By Mail ballot cannot be returned to a precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. today. If you requested a Vote By Mail ballot but chose not to return it, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day. Though not required, we request that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 