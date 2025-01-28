Today Is The Congressional Special Primary Election. Here’s Who Is On The Ballot.

Today is the Special Primary Election in the race to replace Matt Gaetz in Congress.

The 2025 Special Primary Election is for Republican voters only. The State of Florida holds closed primary elections, meaning only registered Republicans will be eligible for the 2025 Special Primary Election There is only one Democratic candidate, Gay Valimont so there is no Democratic primary. Today’s primary winner will face Valimont and write in candidates during the general election on April 1.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., midday, and 4:00 p.m. until polls close.

A completed Vote By Mail ballot cannot be returned to a precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. today. If you requested a Vote By Mail ballot but chose not to return it, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day. Though not required, we request that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.