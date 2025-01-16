Today Is Deadline To Request Vote-By-Mail Ballot For Congressional Special Primary

Today is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2025 Special Primary Election to fill a congressional seat vacated by Matt Gaetz.

Voters wishing to request a vote-by-mail ballot can do so by visiting https://escambiavotes.gov/vote-by-mail, or by calling (850) 595-3900. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Thursday, January 16, at 5:00 p.m. CST. Voters can also track a vote-by-mail ballot by signing up for notifications at https://escambiavotes.gov/track-my-ballot. Voters will be able to see when a ballot was received and accepted for tabulation.

The 2025 Special Primary Election is for Republican voters only. The State of Florida holds closed primary elections, meaning only registered Republicans will be eligible for the 2025 Special Primary Election There is only one Democratic candidate, so there is no Democratic primary.

Early voting will open Saturday, January 18 and continue through Saturday, January 25 from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.