Temperatures Falling Into The 30s Monday Afternoon, 20s For Monday Night
January 6, 2025
Temperatures will fall Monday after the passage of a strong cold front ahead a frigid week, reaching the middle 30s by late afternoon. Lows the net three nights will be well into the 20s
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 36 by 5pm. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
