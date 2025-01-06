Temperatures Falling Into The 30s Monday Afternoon, 20s For Monday Night

January 6, 2025

Temperatures will fall Monday after the passage of a strong cold front ahead a frigid week, reaching the middle 30s by late afternoon. Lows the net three nights will be well into the 20s

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 36 by 5pm. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 