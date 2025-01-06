Temperatures Falling Into The 30s Monday Afternoon, 20s For Monday Night

Temperatures will fall Monday after the passage of a strong cold front ahead a frigid week, reaching the middle 30s by late afternoon. Lows the net three nights will be well into the 20s

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 36 by 5pm. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.