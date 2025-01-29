Tate Volleyball Honored With Philanthropic Award For Breast Cancer Research Benefit Games

Tate High School volleyball has been honored with the 2024-2025 Sideout Foundation Philanthropic Achievement Award.

The Aggies have raised over $10,000 for the foundation, which dedicates the majority of donations to their own metastatic breast cancer research. In addition to research, Side-Out allocates a portion of their funds to high-quality support services for cancer patients and their families, as well as college scholarships for students.

The Aggies have hosted a Dig Pink game for many years, last hosting the Pace Patriots in a Dig Pink game last October.

For a photo gallery for October’s game, click here.

Pictured above and below: The October 2024 Dig Pink game for the Sideout Foundation at Tate High School. Pictured inset: The award banner received by the Lady Aggies. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.