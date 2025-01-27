Tate FBLA Members Showcase Skills, 59 Qualify For State Conference (With Gallery)
January 27, 2025
Tate High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members showcased their exceptional skills and leadership at the District 1 FBLA Leadership Conference recently at the University of West Florida.
The conference, which hosted over 480 students from three counties, was a called a resounding success, thanks to the efforts of Tate’s own Aiden Maher, who serves as both the District 1 president and Tate High School FBLA president, along with his dedicated leadership team.
The District Leadership Conference gave students the chance to compete in a variety of events, build connections with peers, and sharpen their professional skills through interactive workshops.
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=northescambia&set=a.1030087689139426#mce_temp_url#
There were 59 students from the Tate High School FBCA chapter that qualified for the State Leadership Conference in March.
- Accounting I — Jaydin Bartholomew, Cody Rzepka
- Accounting II — Connor Hall, Timothy Pac
- Agribusiness — Brayden Gryskiewicz, Wyatt Kimbro
- Business Communication — Carly Gray, Kyleigh Lovelace
- Business Law — Kadence Lovelace, Hannah Sipes, Emily Tejada
- Coding & Programming Team 1 — Brycen Kirchharr, Gage Startzell, Tristan Whitson
- Computer Application — Rubing Wu
- Computer Problem Solving — Austin Dickens, Kaven Powell
- Cyber Security — Nathaniel Meyer
- Digital Animation — Carter Shaffer
- Digital Video Production Team 1 — Abigale Fowler, Addison Fowler, Jayce Latzer
- Digital Video Production Team 2 — Brogan Henley, Anthony Neptune, Aamir Sardar
- Economics — Elizabeth LeDuc
- Financial Math — Kyra Stokes
- Future Business Educator — Gianna Della Ratta
- Health Care Administration — Juayreaa Elnahrawy, Courtney Reichard
- Impromptu Speaking — Dustin Burdette
- Insurance & Risk Management — Kenneth Rathel
- Introduction to Business Communication — Isabelle (Izzy) Eden, Kensee Gibson
- Introduction to Business Concepts — Baylie Pittman
- Introduction to FBLA — Mason Darby, Ariana Jorge
- Introduction to Information Technology — Estelle Lentini
- Journalism — Willow Beachner, Natalie George, Nicolas White
- Networking Infrastructures — Aiden Maher, Carsyn Spurlock
- Organizational Leadership — Wyatt Ormand
- Personal Finance — Hayden Graybill, Landon Wise
- Public Policy & Advocacy — Shacora Caldwell
- Public Speaking — Anna Lippitt
- Securities and Investments — Julie Young
- Supply Chain Management — Marco Angel, Liberty Fernandez, Alysun Young
- UX Design — Bodie Adams, Alexander Lakian, Logan Shoffner
- Visual Design — Isabelle Aviles, Ryanna McClung
- Word Processing — Jacelyn Seals, Eli Whitton
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments