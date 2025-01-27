Tate FBLA Members Showcase Skills, 59 Qualify For State Conference (With Gallery)

Tate High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members showcased their exceptional skills and leadership at the District 1 FBLA Leadership Conference recently at the University of West Florida.

The conference, which hosted over 480 students from three counties, was a called a resounding success, thanks to the efforts of Tate’s own Aiden Maher, who serves as both the District 1 president and Tate High School FBLA president, along with his dedicated leadership team.

The District Leadership Conference gave students the chance to compete in a variety of events, build connections with peers, and sharpen their professional skills through interactive workshops.

There were 59 students from the Tate High School FBCA chapter that qualified for the State Leadership Conference in March.

Accounting I — Jaydin Bartholomew, Cody Rzepka

Accounting II — Connor Hall, Timothy Pac

Agribusiness — Brayden Gryskiewicz, Wyatt Kimbro

Business Communication — Carly Gray, Kyleigh Lovelace

Business Law — Kadence Lovelace, Hannah Sipes, Emily Tejada

Coding & Programming Team 1 — Brycen Kirchharr, Gage Startzell, Tristan Whitson

Computer Application — Rubing Wu

Computer Problem Solving — Austin Dickens, Kaven Powell

Cyber Security — Nathaniel Meyer

Digital Animation — Carter Shaffer

Digital Video Production Team 1 — Abigale Fowler, Addison Fowler, Jayce Latzer

Digital Video Production Team 2 — Brogan Henley, Anthony Neptune, Aamir Sardar

Economics — Elizabeth LeDuc

Financial Math — Kyra Stokes

Future Business Educator — Gianna Della Ratta

Health Care Administration — Juayreaa Elnahrawy, Courtney Reichard

Impromptu Speaking — Dustin Burdette

Insurance & Risk Management — Kenneth Rathel

Introduction to Business Communication — Isabelle (Izzy) Eden, Kensee Gibson

Introduction to Business Concepts — Baylie Pittman

Introduction to FBLA — Mason Darby, Ariana Jorge

Introduction to Information Technology — Estelle Lentini

Journalism — Willow Beachner, Natalie George, Nicolas White

Networking Infrastructures — Aiden Maher, Carsyn Spurlock

Organizational Leadership — Wyatt Ormand

Personal Finance — Hayden Graybill, Landon Wise

Public Policy & Advocacy — Shacora Caldwell

Public Speaking — Anna Lippitt

Securities and Investments — Julie Young

Supply Chain Management — Marco Angel, Liberty Fernandez, Alysun Young

UX Design — Bodie Adams, Alexander Lakian, Logan Shoffner

Visual Design — Isabelle Aviles, Ryanna McClung

Word Processing — Jacelyn Seals, Eli Whitton

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.