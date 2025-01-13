Tate Cross County, Golf, Volleyball Named State Academic Team Champions

January 13, 2025

Several Tate High School teams were named to the Florida High School Athletic Association Fall Academic Team Champions lists.

The Aggies teams were:

  • Boys Cross County – 3.317 GPA
  • Girls Cross Country – 3.748 GPA
  • Boys Golf – 3.358 GPA
  • Girls Golf – 3.462 GPA
  • Girls Volleyball – 3.493  GPA

The FHSAA Academic Team Champion recognition program honors teamwork not only in competition, but in the classroom as well. The program recognizes teams in each of the Association’s sanctioned and recognized sports based off GPA

