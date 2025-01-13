Tate Cross County, Golf, Volleyball Named State Academic Team Champions

Several Tate High School teams were named to the Florida High School Athletic Association Fall Academic Team Champions lists.

The Aggies teams were:

Boys Cross County – 3.317 GPA

Girls Cross Country – 3.748 GPA

Boys Golf – 3.358 GPA

Girls Golf – 3.462 GPA

Girls Volleyball – 3.493 GPA

The FHSAA Academic Team Champion recognition program honors teamwork not only in competition, but in the classroom as well. The program recognizes teams in each of the Association’s sanctioned and recognized sports based off GPA