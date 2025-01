Tate Boys, Girls Basketball Earn Wins Wednesday Night

Boys

Tate 67 Washington 64

Girls

Tate 71 Escambia 37

The Tate Lady Aggies defeated Escambia 41-37 Wednesday night. Brelynn Morris scores a dozen points for Tate, while Amerie McGee added 11. Tylor Malone and Sam Williams each had eight points, while Sarah Mitchell recorded two points.