Sunny, Temps Reaching Barely Above Freezing Today

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Pictured: It looks like a National Geographic picture of a frozen Alaskan tundra….but it isWednesday’s Florida sunset in North Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.