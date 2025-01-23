Sunny, Temps Reaching Barely Above Freezing Today
January 23, 2025
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Pictured: It looks like a National Geographic picture of a frozen Alaskan tundra….but it isWednesday’s Florida sunset in North Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
