Sunny And Cool Thursday; Big Rain Chance By Friday

January 9, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 55. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

