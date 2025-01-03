Sunny And About 60 Today, Much Colder Next Week
January 3, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Showers. Low around 40. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
