Sunny And About 60 Today, Much Colder Next Week

January 3, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers. Low around 40. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 