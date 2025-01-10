Spirit Airlines Adding Spring Break NonStop Pensacola Flights To Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Nashville

Spirit Airlines is launching four new nonstop destinations to and from Pensacola for spring break.

The flights between Pensacola International Airport and Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, and Nashville will begin in March.

The new destinations will operate on the following schedules:

BNA-PNS: 3/6 – 3/18/25 at 4x weekly (New Service)

DFW-PNS: 3/5 – 3/17/25 at 4x weekly (Resuming Service)

DTW-PNS: 3/20 – 4/8/25 at 4x weekly (New Service)

ORD-PNS: 3/20 – 4/8/25 at 3x weekly (New Service)

Spirit Airlines began service at Pensacola International Airport in June 2021 and has continued to enhance its offerings, becoming a key partner in connecting travelers to and from the Gulf Coast.

:We’re making it easier for travelers to discover Pensacola’s beautiful beaches and rich history this spring break with new, seasonal service from four major cities, including nonstop service from Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Detroit (DTW), and Nashville (BNA),” said John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “On the heels of our fourth anniversary of serving Pensacola, we’d like to thank our partners at Pensacola International Airport (PNS) for their continued support as we add new options for our Pensacola Guests to enjoy.”

“We are delighted to see Spirit Airlines expanding their commitment to Pensacola by introducing these new spring break destinations. Each of these routes strengthens our ability to connect travelers to and from Pensacola with Spirit’s value pricing, ease and convenience. For our local community, this is also an exciting opportunity to explore four incredible cities right from our own airport. Whether it’s for business or leisure, these new routes make travel more accessible than ever,” Matt Coughlin, executive director of Pensacola International Airport, said.

Pictured: The first Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth arrived in June 201 at the Pensacola International Airport. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.