Sensory-Friendly Hours This Saturday At The Molino Library

The Molino Library will offer sensory-friendly browsing hours this Saturday, February 1.

Sensory Saturdays are designed to provide a safe and friendly environment for individuals who are neurodivergent and/or have special needs and their families.

The special hours will be on the first Saturday of the month at the Molino Library from 8-10 a.m. A sensory room will be open from 8-11 a.m. filled with comfortable seating, sensory activities, toys, engaging fidgets, and fun brain games. Users can come and go as they please.

The library opens for everyone as usual at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Additionally, WFPL now has Sensory Tool Kits and Calm Corner kits available every day for patrons to check out.

The sensory hours will also be available at the Tryon Library on the second Saturday of the month and at the Bellview Library on third Saturdays.

Pictured: Children’s books at the Molino Library. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.