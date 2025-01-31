Sensory-Friendly Hours This Saturday At The Molino Library

January 31, 2025

The Molino Library will offer sensory-friendly browsing hours this Saturday, February 1.

Sensory Saturdays are designed to provide a safe and friendly environment for individuals who are neurodivergent and/or have special needs and their families.

The special hours will be on the first Saturday of the month at the Molino Library from 8-10 a.m. A sensory room will be open from 8-11 a.m. filled with comfortable seating, sensory activities, toys, engaging fidgets, and fun brain games. Users can come and go as they please.

The library opens for everyone as usual at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Additionally, WFPL now has Sensory Tool Kits and Calm Corner kits available every day for patrons to check out.

The sensory hours will also be available at the Tryon Library on the second Saturday of the month and at the Bellview Library on third Saturdays.

Pictured: Children’s books at the Molino Library. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 