Schools, Colleges Remain Closed Today And Friday

January 23, 2025

Schools in Escambia County, Florida, and Santa Rosa County, Florida will remain closed Thursday and Friday.

Pensacola State College and the University of West Florida will also be closed Thursday and Friday.

Schools in Escambia County, Alabama, will remain closed on Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecasts cold weather remaining in the area overnight Wednesday and stretching into Thursday and early Friday, which could affect safe travel on area roads and bridges.  In an abundance of caution, all schools, district offices, and afterschool activities, including indoor and outdoor athletics, have been canceled in the districts.

“We expect to resume normal district operations will on Monday, January 27,” stated Escambia (FL) Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Of course, we’ll continue to work closely with local emergency operations officials to determine what is safest for our families and staff.”

