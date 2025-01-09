Russell R. Lassiter

Mr. Russell R. Lassiter, who was 86 years old, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Alabama, where he made many cherished memories. Mr. Lassiter attended the Fretwell Tabernacle Holiness Church, reflecting his deep faith and connection to his community. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

Mr. Lassiter was a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life, embracing each moment with enthusiasm and warmth. His love for hunting brought him to places like Ox Bow (Matthews Family Hunting Camp) and Bell Creek Hunting Club, where he spent countless hours pursuing deer, turkeys, and doves. Beyond his hunting expeditions, Mr. Lassiter was an accomplished carpenter who took great pride in his craftsmanship, yet he cherished even more the time he dedicated to his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, always the loudest cheerleader in the stands. His passion for gardening, particularly for planting watermelons, exemplified his nurturing spirit, as did the moments he spent teaching his little ones how to navigate four-wheelers, filling the air with laughter and learning. In quieter times, he enjoyed watching Westerns and programs on the outdoor channel, often accompanied by his beloved dog, Lucky, and surrounded by the tranquility of his tractors. Fishing at Smith Lake and the Alabama River provided him with peace and happiness, but above all, his deep love for the Lord guided his life and choices, grounding him in faith and gratitude.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Jack (Ada Bell Wall) Lassiter; 3 sons, Bobby Lassiter, Gary Joe McGhee, and Martin Russell Lassiter; grandson, Joey McGhee; 1 great-granddaughter, Schaefer Camryn McGhee, 5 brothers, Comer Lee Lassitter, Carnis Lassitter, Milford Lassitter, Rubert Lassitter and Marshall Lassitter; 4 sisters, Shirley White, Grace Myers, Sue Cumbie, and Carol Cumbie.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maxine Lassiter of Atmore, Alabama; 3 sons, William Russell “Rusty” (Sonya) Lassiter of McCullough, Alabama, Randall Rydell Lassiter of Ohatchee, Alabama and David Allen McGhee of Atmore, Alabama; daughter, Elizabeth Linda (John) Hamilton-Roche of Gulf Breeze, Florida, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special Thank You to Kaylee Sanspree, Jennifer Carnley, Sandra Pinkerton, Linda Dortch, and Quita Odom.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes with Reverend Don Davis and Sister Helen Stewart officiating.

Burial will follow at New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes.

Pallbearers will be Clint Lassiter, Cassie Lassiter, Drake Lassiter, Russell Lassiter, Jalia Lassiter, Tripp Lassiter and Adam McGhee

Honorary pallbearers will be Hooper Matthews III, Cody Cumbie, Bruce Vickery, Otis Gatlin, Pat Lassitter, Mark White, Curtis Fayard and Eugene “Kookie” Lassiter.