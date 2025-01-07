Republicans Receiving Sample Ballots In The Mail For 2025 Special Primary

This week, sample ballots for the 2025 Special Primary Election will start arriving in mailboxes of Republican voter who do not have an active vote by mail request on file.

Voters can also access their sample ballots online by clicking here.

There’s still time to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Voters wishing to request a vote-by-mail ballot can do so by visiting https://escambiavotes.gov/vote-by-mail, or by calling (850) 595-3900. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Thursday, January 16, at 5:00 p.m. Voters can also track a vote-by-mail ballot by signing up for notifications at https://escambiavotes.gov/track-my-ballot. Voters will be able to see when a ballot was received and accepted for tabulation.

The 2025 Special Primary Election is for Republican voters only. The State of Florida holds closed primary elections, meaning only registered Republicans will be eligible for the 2025 Special Primary Election There is only one Democratic candidate, so there is no Democratic primary.