Registrations Continue For Spring Season At Molino, NWE, Century, NEP

Registration is continuing for the spring seasons at the Century, NWE, Molino and NEP ballparks. As teams fill, the leagues are creating waiting lists for additional teams.

Molino Ballpark

Registration from the spring 2025 season will continue through January 25 for the Molino Ballpark. Register early — once a division is filled, prospective players will be placed on a waitlist.

Register at molinoballpark.com.

Draft will be January 27 – January 31, 2025. Practice being February 3, and opening day will be Saturday, March 8.

Northwest Escambia

Registration is underway for all new and returning players ages 4-16 through January 18 for Northwest Escambia in Walnut Hill. Cost is $100 for the first child, $75 for each additional child. $23 is due at registration with the remainder due on January 18. Opening day is March 29. Registration is on a first come, first served basis. The maximum number for an age group is reached, there will be waitlists for additional teams.

NWE offers:

T-ball for ages 4-6

Baseball for ages 7-16

Softball for ages 7-16

Register at nwebaseball.com.

Century Baseball

The Century Baseball Association will be sanctioned with USSSA Alabama for the 2025 Spring season, allowing boys to have mid-season tournament as does softball. It also adds a 14U division. Softball will remain with GCGSA.

The registration fee is $95 and $75 for each additional player. Wee ball registration is $45. Uniforms not included.

Register at their website. Registration ends February 3.

NEP Baseball and Softball

Registration is underway for NEP baseball and softball at the park on Nine Mile Road through February 2 with late registration February 3-5. Baseball draft is February 8, and softball draft is February 9. Opening day will be March 8.

Register at their website.