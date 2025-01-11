Pine Meadow Elementary Students Enjoy Week of Roy Hyatt Science Adventures

Students at Pine Meadow Elementary School had a week of science adventures with the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center.

Fifth graders participated in the Infinitely “Big! Infinitely Small! Program!” after starting their day crawling into the planetarium and taking off into the infinitely big solar system. While in space they explored the moon, planets, constellations, the sun, and much more. After landing back on Earth the young scientists headed to the microscope room where they studied the flow of energy through an aquatic habitat. They used microscopes to see infinitely small microorganisms eating other microorganisms – a food chain occurring in a drop of water right in front of them. Finally these adventurers had the opportunity to meet Slither, one of the center’s Florida kingsnake animal ambassadors up close and personal.

Ms. Molly and Roy Hyatt’s Eastern screech owl ambassador June Bug visited first graders at Pine Meadow. June Bug taught them all about the characteristics of birds, why birds need feathers, all about camouflage, vertebrates, carnivores, predators, and more. June Bug then introduced the young scientists to raptors, birds of prey, and how they differ from other birds. Finally, June Bug taught these explorers about owls, including their huge eyes that stare straight ahead and give them great night vision, that they can turn their head almost all the way around (270 degrees), also that they have asymmetrical ears helping them have super hearing. June Bug ended her visit by going around and saying hello to each of the students.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.