New Year’s Resolutions? Personalize Them In Your Own Journal At The Molino Library

January 1, 2025

Have a great list of New Year’s resolutions?

Begin 2025 with inspiration at the Molino Library’s “New Year, New You Resolution Journals” event on Friday, January 3. This all-day workshop invites participants to design personalized journals to help achieve their goals for the year ahead.

All materials will be provided, so attendees only need to bring their aspirations and creativity. The event is open to all and offers a  space for crafting meaningful resolution journals.

The Molino Library is located at 6450-A Hwy 95A.  The library will be open from 10 am. until 7 p.m. on Friday.

