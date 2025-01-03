New Self-Storage, RV Storage Facility Proposed For Central Commerce Park

A new self-storage facility is proposed for the Central Commerce Park in Cantonment.

The Power Boulevard Storage project would be located on Power Boulevard, according to an Escambia County Development Review Committee application filed this month by Hammond Engineering on behalf of owner Ryan Sieg.

The project would include an 18.300 square foot climate-controlled self-storage building that would include an 800 square foot office, four miscellaneous size standalone self-storage buildings and a milled asphalt lot with a 5,000 square foot covered pavilion for the additional parking of recreational vehicles.

The development includes two parcels totaling five acres at 1521 and 1531 Power Boulevard, across from ESA South and Custom Control Solutions. The lots are currently wooded and undeveloped. The facility would be connected to Power Boulevard by two new asphalt driveways.

The property, according to property appraiser records, belongs to Power Drive Development, Inc.

The proposed development has not yet been set for a Development Review Committee meeting.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.