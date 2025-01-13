Molino Man Accused Of Aggravated Assault Of Mother, Girlfriend With Ceiling Fan Blade

A Molino man is accused of assaulting this mother and girlfriend with a ceiling fan blade.

Timothy Bryan Jones, 46, was charged with aggravated assault on a person over 65-years-old, aggravated battery on a person over 65, aggravated assault, and battery — all domestic violence related.

Jones allegedly threatened his family with a knife and struck a parent with the blade from ceiling fan.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to find Jones in front yard of a home on Pilgrim Trail Way with music playing loud enough to be heard from inside a patrol vehicle.

“Jones appeared to be heavily intoxicated and refused lawful commands to keep his hands visible and get on the ground,” an arrest report state. Two deputies took Jones to the ground, handcuffed him and placed him in a patrol vehicle.

Deputies located his 66-year-old wheelchair bound mother on the floor inside the home with visible bloody injuries to her head, neck and face, the report states. She told deputies that he became drunk and enraged, pushing onto the floor before threatening to kill her and his girlfriend with a knife.

He then allegedly pulled a blade off a ceiling fan and struck his mother in the face and struck his girlfriend in the face.

His mother was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital while his girlfriend refused medical transport.

Jones remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning without bond.