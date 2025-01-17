Mississippi Man Faces Up To Life After Escambia County Murder Conviction

January 17, 2025

A Mississippi man faces up to life in prison after being convicted of a 2021 Escambia County murder.

A jury found Dewitt Charles Echols guilty of second degree murder. He will be sentenced in March.

On August 23, 2021, deputies were called to the 10000 block of North Loop Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a 33-year-old James Johnson dead with a gunshot wound sitting in the driver’s seat of a brown Chevrolet Malibu. The engine to the car was still running.

The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Echols in Hattiesburg, Mississippi following the murder.

