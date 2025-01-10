Minor Injuries In Three Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus In Cantonment

January 10, 2025

Minor injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus partially loaded with Tate High School students and two other vehicles Friday morning in Cantonment.

The crash happened on Highway 95A south of Jim Allen Elementary School about 8:13 a.m. Troopers said the bus was stopped picking up a student. The driver of a Buick had stopped behind the bus. The driver of a second Buick failed to stop and rear-ended the first Buick, pushing it into the back of the bus.

Two of the 16 students on the bus were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS for evaluation, along with the driver of one of the Buicks. The other driver was injured, but refused transport by ambulance.

The parents or guardians of the students on the bus were contacted by the school system.

For more photos, click here.

Multiple Escambia County EMS units, Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and has not yet released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

4 Responses to “Minor Injuries In Three Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus In Cantonment”

  1. Jt on January 10th, 2025 3:07 pm

    Its not that hard to pay attention to the road.

  2. Robin on January 10th, 2025 11:54 am

    PAY ATTENTION PEOPLE!

  3. Hudson W. Woodfin Sr on January 10th, 2025 11:31 am

    Those big yellow school buses are hard to miss. When you ain’t your mind on your driving.

  4. Paul on January 10th, 2025 11:30 am

    I sure wish our state would make distracted driving laws tough enough to where people would pay attention. This is only a $166. citation.





